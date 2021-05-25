Erdogan calls for an international network to combat Islamophobia

SHAFQANA- The President of Turkey today (Tuesday) called for the establishment of an international communication network to combat the phenomenon of anti-Islamism and Islamophobia.

“It is necessary for all communities and countries at risk of Islamophobia to come together and establish a global communication network in this regard,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the International Seminar on Media and Islamophobia in Ankara.

Erdogan added: “Anti-Islamism is spreading like cancer cells all over the world, especially in Western countries.”

He continued: “The strategy of ‘making Muslims look evil’ pursued by the US government in the wake of the 9/11 attacks has intensified the anti-Islamic virus that now exists in the cultural infrastructure of various societies.”

The President of Turkey reiterated that the authorities responsible for achieving security for the citizens of the West seem to be in the ring of anti-Islamic competition, and that the unity of the Islamic world guarantees the achievement of positive results in the fight against anti-Islamism in the short term.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English