AQR Documentation Center Keeps Largest Archive in Shia World

“These documents were prepared and regulated in order to maintain the society’s relations with the bureaucrats and the ruling system and are free from rumors, lies, hypocrisy, personal motives and considerations,” he said.

He pointed to the position of documents for planning in the political, social and economic fields, and explained the scope of using documents beyond the recording of past events, adding, “The scope of document storage is both subject to the preservation of written documents, and every audio-visual sources, such as photographs, videos, audio and video tapes, etc.”

Regarding the activities carried out in this center, he mentioned conducting 20,000 hours of interviews on verbal history in Mashhad, Khorasan and AQR, which has made it one of the largest centers of verbal history in Iran. Moreover, recording verbal narrations and documenting places and events in Mashhad through photography and filming are other activities of the center.

According to Zahedi, the oldest document of the center is dated back to the fifth century AH and there are about 60,000 documents from the Safavid period in this center, which is the largest number of Safavid documents in the world today, as registered in UNESCO.

He referred to the maintenance of more than 350,000 sheets of donated documents related to different historical periods and various topics in the center, underscoring that preserving the written heritage is the duty of each and every one of Iranians. According to him, AQR Documentation Center asks all lovers of written heritage to donate their collections to this center for further protection, so that they can be used by other researchers.”

Astan Quds Razavi’s Documentation Center has published more than 20 volumes of books on introducing documents of this collection, and is also ready to meet the needs of researchers in various political, social and other fields. Those who are interested can get more information about this center and the services provided through the website of AQR Libraries, Museums and Documents Organization.