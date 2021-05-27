Al-Kafeel Network App easiest electronic way to communicate with al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- Al-Kafeel Global Network: The Al-Kafeel Global Network App, which works on smartphones operating on the iPhone and Android systems, is one of the most important electronic methods for communicating with the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, learning about its activities and events.

The application, which was prepared, programmed and designed by the technical staff working in the Information Technology and Networks Division of the Media Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, is distinguished by its superior means and ease of use in browsing and moving between its pages according to the latest modern and advanced technologies.

The head of the aforementioned division, Mr. Haider Talib Abdul Amir, said: “This application, which was launched in 2012, is considered one of the services provided by the al-Kafeel Network to ensure easy communication and access to the (cultural – intellectual – urban – and others. …) activities and events of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine in line with the technological development that the digital media is witnessing.”

He added: “The App is available on (iPhone – Android) smartphones, and is considered a reflection of the content of the website of the Al-Kafeel Global Network, as it includes many pages, including: (News – Live Broadcast – Photo Library – Video Library – Friday Sermons). It also ensures a spiritual communication through the Ziyarat by proxy page for the Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussain and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), and the Ziyarat of the rest of the holy shrines inside and outside Iraq, in addition to the page of sending a letter to Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

At the end, Abdul Amir affirmed: “The App has witnessed several updates since its first launch, and is still continuing with this approach, in line with the technical development in the field of applications, as we seek through it to convey the voice, service and cultural role of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.”

It is to mention that the App is available on:

– (Google Play) store for (Android) devices, to download it,click here.

– Apple Store for iOS devices, to download it,click here.