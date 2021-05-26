Is it necessary to plan for our lives?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who asked his companions: Why you and I should not have the power of looking ahead, and not benefit from what we (the society) know? We do not ask about things, we do not know, in order to learn about them, and prevent and repel events/incidents which hit us. We must forecast and be prepared and deal with incidents before their occurrence [1]. In another narration, the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) said: The one who is aware of his time, will not be attacked by mistakes [2].

