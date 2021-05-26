Israel opposes reopening of US Consulate General in Jerusalem

SHAFAQNA- After former US President Donald Trump closed the US Consulate General in Jerusalem, Israel announced its opposition to the decision of the current US President Joe Biden to reopen the Consulate General.

“I am not concerned about the Biden administration’s desire to strengthen ties with the Palestinian Authority, but we strongly oppose the reopening of the US Consulate General in Jerusalem,” Israeli Ambassador to Washington Gilad Erdan said.

“Any opposition is not a crisis. I hope the reopening of the Consulate General does not happen, but if it does, it is a decision of the US government and we will continue to oppose it,” he concluded.

“I have informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas that the United States will reopen the Consulate General in Jerusalem, This is an important path for us to work with and support the Palestinian people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Tuesday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English