Bashar al-Assad and his wife cast their votes+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian president and his wife cast their votes today (Wednesday) in the city of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus.

“Syria does not pay attention to what Western countries say about the election,” Bashar al-Assad said in a statement after voting in the presidential election.

He added: “The Syrian people are united in the fight against terrorism.”

The Syrian presidential election began today (Wednesday) across the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English