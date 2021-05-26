Pakistan calls for global pressure on Israel to lift siege of Gaza

SHAFQANA- Pakistan’s Senate on Tuesday condemned war crimes committed during the Israel’s 11-day offensive in the Gaza Strip and called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to lift the siege of the Gaza Strip.

In this declaration, the Pakistani Senate called on the whole world to take effective and tangible measures to support the oppressed Palestinians against Israel’s racist attacks.

“Pakistan stands with the Palestinian people and upholds their legitimate rights in this war,” the statement said.

Pakistani Senate members also stressed the need to condemn Israel for war crimes and called for humanitarian aid to be sent to Palestine to participate in the reconstruction of Gaza.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English