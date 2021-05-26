Date :Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 | Time : 14:01 |ID: 215029 | Print

Bahrain to close shopping malls and restaurants for two weeks

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s state television announced that the country has closed shops, shopping malls and restaurants for two weeks starting tomorrow (may 27), to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, all commercial activities except basic activities and sports activities in this country have been suspended from tomorrow.

The decision was made as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bahrain.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

