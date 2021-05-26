Probe launched into viral Quran burning video on Instagram

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The South Jakarta Metro Police in Indonesia is currently launching an investigation on the viral video in Instagram on an alleged burning of Muslim’s Holy Quran.

The police headquarters’ Chief Grand Commissioner Azis Andriansyah on Sunday confirmed this saying “It’s an ongoing investigation.”Police have reportedly questioned the woman who is believed to be the video creator, although police say the woman denies she was the one who made the video.This has caused an uproar among the social media’s users with numerous accounts re-uploading the content calling for the perpetrator to be caught.

The woman claimed her identity was used without her consent by an Instagram account identified as @farhanah_santoso_245, which uploaded the viral incident of the Quran burning.The video showed half of a Quran burned with inappropriate words written over the pages of the burned religious book.The viral video also shows an ID card belonging to a woman who resides in the area of Kebayoran Lama, which was suspected to be the identity of the perpetrator.