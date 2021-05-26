Date :Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 | Time : 18:44 |ID: 215057 | Print

Funeral held for Kufa mosque prayer leader

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  A funeral procession was held in Najaf, Iraq on Monday for the prayer leader of the grand mosque of Kufa, Hojat-ol-Islam Sayed Abdul Amir Hakim.

A large number of clerics, seminary students, and other people attended the procession that began at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), according to the Astan (custodianship) of the shrine.

Hojat-ol-Islam Sayed Abdul Amir Hakim died of the coronavirus last week.  He was the imam (prayer leader) of Kufa Mosque since 1994. The cleric was also among the senior scholars of the Najaf Islamic Seminary.

