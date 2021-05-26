Saudi Arabia sets conditions for this year’s Hajj

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Saudi Arabian authorities expounded terms and conditions on Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in the current year in 2021, stating that Hajj pilgrimage would be performed by fully observing of health protocols and guidelines.

In this regard, Saudi officials announced some of the necessary terms and conditions as well as health protocols for holding this year’s Hajj rites and rituals.

These terms and conditions are strictly performed in the fields of the number of pilgrims and their ages, location for installing tents, facilities, amenities and healthcare protocols as well as preventive measures for prevention of spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

Having health conditions, not suffering from chronic diseases that requires hospitalization in the last six months are among the conditions announced by Saudi officials for participating in world’s prestigious Hajj event in the current year.

Pilgrims must receive the coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine before being sent to the Hajj rituals and foreign pilgrims must receive full dose of Saudi-approved vaccines.

A negative PCR test conducted 40 hours before dispatching to the area of pilgrimage in Saudi-approved laboratories is another condition announced by Riyadh.