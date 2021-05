Iran FM meets, confers with Armenian president in Yerevan

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is on a visit to Armenia, met and conferred with Armenian President Armen Sargsyan on Wednesday.

Zarif had earlier met with Armenian acting-Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and acting-Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.In a visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the Iranian foreign minister met with President Ilham Aliyev.