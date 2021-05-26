Al-Wefaq calls to stop protests, sit-ins due to dangerous epidemic wave in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society called on Bahrainis to stop protests and sit-ins all over the country due to the outbreak of dangerous Coronavirus in Bahrain and increase in number of cases and casualties.

Al-Wefaq said in an official statement via its social media accounts “In response to Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Ahmed Qassim’s statement, and in compliance with medical guidance and advice, we call on our people to stop all protests to preserve themselves and their families.”

The society called on citizens to resort to social media outlets to express various national demands and concerns.

Al-Wefaq prayed that God protects the country and Bahrainis from the epidemic.

Families of political prisoners in Bahrain have started a series of peaceful protest and sit-ins since March 28, demanding the release of their sons, after the outbreak of Coronavirus in Jaw Central Prison. Prisoners are still contracting Coronavirus, meanwhile, the security and political authorities refuse to meet the families’ demands.