Qatar provides $500 million for Gaza’s reconstruction

SHAFAQNA-Qatar will provide $500 million to support reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, the Gulf state’s foreign minister announced.

“The state of Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in a tweet on Wednesday. “We will continue to support our brothers in Palestine to reach a just and lasting solution by establishing their independent state.”

The Gulf state has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian and development aid to support previous ceasefires. The funds aim to help Gaza Palestinians “face the life challenges posed by the recent Israeli attacks, and to contribute to the reconstruction of service facilities in Gaza … in addition to the homes that were destroyed”, the official QNA news agency reported, AlJazeera reported.

