TMJ4 News reporter breaks barriers by wearing hijab on-air

SHAFAQNA-

She’s the first reporter in Wisconsin to wear a hijab on the air.

WTMJ’s Melissa Barclay got the chance to sit down with TMJ4 reporter Ubah Ali about what her journey in journalism has been like as a practicing Muslim.

“If I can be that one person that shows other Muslim women that they can do anything they want to do no matter this extra article of clothing that they have to put on for their faith, I think I’ve done a great job. A lot of jobs are excepting that this doesn’t hinder me from doing my job,” said Ali.

