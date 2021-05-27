Occupied Jerusalem in recent days: Residents of Batan al-Hawa neighborhood in Palestine are threatened with eviction

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli Central Court has indefinitely postponed the Examination Appeals of Palestinian families in the Batan al-Hawa neighborhood in the town of Salwan, east of occupied Jerusalem.

An Israeli court in the holy city of Jerusalem on Wednesday postponed an appeal by Palestinian families against a decision to evacuate their homes in the Batan al-Hawa neighborhood of the town of Salwan, east of occupied Jerusalem.

The Committee for the Defense of the People of Salwan issued a statement saying that the Israeli Central Court had postponed the decision on the lawsuit until further notice. The court usually does not rule quickly on the cases referred.

The committee said that the eviction order puts 86 families with 1,700 members at risk of losing their homes. The committee also expressed concern that any decision against any family to evacuate would pose a threat to other families.

At the time of the trial, more than 200 Palestinians had gathered in front of the courthouse to protest the ruling, and the presence of large numbers of Israeli troops was significant.

The demonstrators chanted slogans against the evacuation orders, and the Israel’s military beat the participants and arrested one.

Israeli militias have carried out mass arrests of Palestinians in the 1948 Occupied Territories since the end of the recent Gaza war, and 250 have been arrested so far.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English