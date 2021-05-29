Celebrating World Africa Day with an Interfaith Dialogue Meeting in Morocco

SHAFAQNA- The Interfaith Dialogue was attended by a group of African religious figures by the Moroccan Dialogue Center in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

At a meeting of Interfaith Dialogue which held on Monday, May 25, on the occasion of World Africa Day in Rabat, Participants stressed the end of war and religious strife on the continent and the spread of the values of peace and tolerance, as well as the role of religious leaders in preventing conflict among followers of the heavenly religions.

Today’s World Africa Day event is an opportunity to explore the problems of the African continent, including extremism, terrorism, wars and conflicts, and the abuse of religion in these wars,” said Mohammed Obaido, coordinator of the meeting.

Salim M. Al-Malik, Director-General (DG) of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) also said in a speech referring to religious conflicts in the Black Continent: African societies have great cultural and civilizational wealth and look at human beings as valuable.

Azza Karam, General Secretary of Religions for Peace also said: There will be no peace in the world unless all religions are committed to achieving good for all. The religious leaders of the world are the example of their followers, so their responsibility in leading the world to achieve comprehensive peace is more important than the responsibility of other members of society.

The representative of Al-Azhar in Egypt also emphasized in this meeting: The dialogue of religions should not be just a dialogue, but should be for the sake of peaceful coexistence and respect for human beings.

Following the meeting, the Director of the American Jewish Committee and the secretary general of the Moroccan Union stressed the need for the establishment of Islamic civilization and dialogue between the followers of religions.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.