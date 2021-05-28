Astronomical phenomenon in sky of Kaaba to determine Qibla

SHAFAQNA – An astronomical expert in Saudi Arabia announced the occurrence of astronomical phenomena on Friday (May 28) in the sky of Mecca and above the Kaaba.

Saudi astronomer, Sami Obaid Abdullah al-Harbi explained that the Holy Kaaba in Saudi Arabia will witness an astronomical event Friday (May 28), as the sun’s rays will be perpendicular to it.

He explained: “Next Friday, according to the 16th of Shawwal (may 28), the rays of the sun will be perpendicular to Mecca time at 12:18 pm on the Holy Kaaba next Friday, May 28″. This phenomenon causes the Kaaba and all the buildings of Mecca to be without shadows at that time.

Al-Harbi added that “this time coincides with the occurrence of the sun directly above the Kaaba, which completely vanishes the shadow of the Kaaba and the buildings in the city of Mecca.”

He stressed that “one of the benefits of this astronomical event is to determine the direction of the Qibla in the world, in which the Sun is above the horizon.”

Al-Harbi said about the method of determining the Qibla that ” An indicator or mark can be placed on the ground at 12:18 pm next Friday. This sign can be a pillar or a wooden beam or anything else. This method is for those who live outside Mecca and thus the shadow of this index shows the direction of the Qibla in those areas.”

He added: “those who are inside the city of Mecca will notice that if a sign is placed that its shadow is not present, at the same time, mentioned above.”

He stressed that “The Sun will be perpendicular to the Kaaba twice a year on 28 May and the next on 16 July.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.