Can good deeds and providing aid to the needy prolong life?
Can good deeds and providing aid to the needy prolong life?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar As-Sadeq (AS) who said: The people live more with their good deeds than with their lifetime (meaning, their lifetime is connected with their good deeds particularly helping the needy). And more people die because of their sins than their designated destiny/fate [1].
[1] Ad-Da’awaat, Al-Rawandi, Page 291.
