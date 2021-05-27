Advisor to Bashar al-Assad: Efforts are underway to improve relations with Riyadh

SHAFAQNA- Efforts are being made to improve relations with Riyadh, said the Syrian presidential adviser.

“Efforts are being made to improve relations with Riyadh, and we may see results in the coming days,” said Ms. Bouthaina Shaaban.

He added: “The visit of the Syrian Minister of Tourism to Riyadh is a positive step that was not possible in previous years.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English