https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/61CC8508-C054-4A09-9111-A8D4657F275A.jpeg 350 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-27 11:22:562021-05-27 11:22:56Advisor to Bashar al-Assad: Efforts are underway to improve relations with Riyadh
Advisor to Bashar al-Assad: Efforts are underway to improve relations with Riyadh
SHAFAQNA- Efforts are being made to improve relations with Riyadh, said the Syrian presidential adviser.
“Efforts are being made to improve relations with Riyadh, and we may see results in the coming days,” said Ms. Bouthaina Shaaban.
He added: “The visit of the Syrian Minister of Tourism to Riyadh is a positive step that was not possible in previous years.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!