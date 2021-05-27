UNHCR: Israeli attacks on Gaza may be war crimes

SHAFAQNA- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has stressed that the recent Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have raised serious concerns about its non-compliance with international law and could be considered a war crime if found to be inappropriate.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, at a special session of the UN Human Rights Council on the Israeli aggression in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the city of Jerusalem, said that targeting civilians and destroying infrastructure was a matter of concern and it shows that this regime has not observed proportionality, while such actions are also considered war crimes and violations of international law.

Emphasizing that there was no evidence that civilian buildings destroyed as a result of the Israeli regime’s recent attacks on the Gaza Strip had been used for military purposes, Bachelet noted that the recent escalation of tensions in the strip has resulted in the deaths of large numbers of people, including children, women and the elders, and has spread to the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, resulting in more deaths.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, while expressing concern over the escalation of violence by settler Israelis who use weapons to attack Palestinian citizens, also said: The suffering of the Palestinian families who are being forcibly expelled in the neighborhoods of Salwan and Sheikh Jarrah in occupied Jerusalem, as well as the use of excessive force by the Israeli authorities against the worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, should be considered.

Bachelet said that the recent escalation of tension is the result of the Israeli regime’s actions and efforts to expel the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood with the aim of dominating the Israeli settlers over their houses, attacking Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacking its worshipers, as well as using more force against the protests, calling on the regime to immediately stop the process of evacuating Palestinians from the West Bank.

Regarding the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights continued by emphasizing that there is no justification for targeting civilians, infrastructure, health centers and press offices, saying that civilians were not safe from Israel’s airstrikes and artillery because they had no place to take refuge.

Noting that the Palestinian citizens in the Gaza Strip are suffering from a shortage of materials and facilities due to the siege by the Israeli regime and the consequences of this issue, especially on the health sector, Bachelet stressed the need to work for the reconstruction of Gaza strip and its need for housing and schools, and called for a comprehensive peace process, a human rights guarantee agreement and accountability as a guarantee of building trust between the various parties.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English