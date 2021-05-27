Winners of Berlin Quran & Adhan contest announced

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Imam Ali (AS) Islamic Center in Berlin announced the top participants in the first edition of a competition on Tarteel recitation of the Quran and Adhan (call for prayers) recitation.

The center organized the competition for two groups of teenagers under and above the age of 16. Winners of Tarteel recitation of Quran in the first group were Zahra Husseini and Fatima Yusefi from among female participants and Davoud Sarvari, Omidreza Paranlou and Abulfadhl Mahmoudi in the men section. Kowthar Latifi, Adhra Al-Mousawi, and Awatif Al-Mousawi were the first to the third rank female winners of Tarteel competition in the second group of those aged above 16.

Winners in this group from among male participants were Mohammad Ali Naseri, Ali Niki and Ashkan Samet.Top participants in Adhan competition were Ali Taha Latifi, Mahyar Eftekhari and Ebrahim Hassan Bayat in the teenagers group and Yasin Saeed Al-Sayyed Al-Sayyed Asfour, Komeil Aziziyar and Amir Hussein Purrazzaz won the three top ranks among those aged above 16.

The competition was held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, starting from May 5.Tarteel recitation of Surah Al-Hijr, verses 1 to 15, and Surah Luqman, verses 29 to 34 for boys and girls and Adhan recitation for boys were the categories of the competition.