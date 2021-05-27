Germany’s foreign ministry criticizes Israeli settlement activities in occupied Palestine

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: Germany’s foreign ministry has criticized the Israeli regime’s unabated and illegal settlement construction activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. Deputy Ministry Spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters on Wednesday that Berlin found fault with the construction process, because the structures were not “compatible with international law.”

He also said the regime’s settlement policy was an “obstacle” to the so-called “two-state solution. ”More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, including East al-Quds that Palestinians want as the capital of their future state.

The structures are illegal under the international law due to their construction on the occupied territory. Berlin’s statement came after remarks by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in which he expressed concern over the recent Israeli violence against the holy occupied city of al-Quds and elsewhere. Striking a rare tone, he also warned about the risk of “long-lasting apartheid.”

The European countries are, however, staunch Tel Aviv allies otherwise. Both supported the Israeli regime’s “right to defend itself” during the past weeks, when the regime martyred scores of Palestinians in the West Bank, and more than 250 others in the Tel Aviv-blockaded Gaza Strip during serious escalation.