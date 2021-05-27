Date :Thursday, May 27th, 2021 | Time : 16:32 |ID: 215221 | Print

Kuwait tightens sanctions on Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Kuwaiti National Assembly today (Thursday) approved two bills on the Israeli regime’s unified law on sanctions, including expanding the scope of the ban on interaction with the Israel in any form.

The Kuwaiti parliament has put on the agenda a review of the report of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Kuwaiti Parliament on the bill amending parts of the provisions of Law No. 214 of 1964 on the Unified Sanctions Act of Israel and a bill banning interaction or normalization of relations with Israel and its organizations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

