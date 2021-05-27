Zoroastrians in central Iran celebrate their ancient “Khordadgan” ritual

Khordadgan means wholeness, health and freshness. Zoroastrians went to areas beside rivers and lakes and washed their body to celebrate this festival of happiness. A Zoroastrian priest has told IRNA that Zoroastrians plan for the day to pass it with happiness. Bemaan Kiani said as it exists in the myths, each day of Zoroastrian months has a single name, and Zoroastrians celebrate a day when the name of the day and the name of the month are the same. According to myths, people present flowers as a token of happiness to each other in Khordadgan.

According to Zoroastrian calendar, each month has 30 days and a month will never become 31 days. About 150,000 Zoroastrians live in different parts of the world. 30,000 of them are living in Iran with 6,000 of them scattering in different cities of Yazd province.