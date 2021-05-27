Bahrain: Health of Secretary-General of Haq Movement severely deteriorates

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Human rights activist Ali Mushaima said on Wednesday (May 26, 2021) that the health of his father, Secretary-General of Haq Movement, Hasan Mushaima, severely deteriorated.

Ali Mushaima revealed via his Twitter account that his father, 73, has developed serious new symptoms due to diabetes. He said that his father is suffering from abnormal swelling of feet with black spots, large swelling in his leg, severe knee pain, limping, pain and difficulty moving.

“My father was quarantined for almost 2 months in building 10 of Jaw Prison, under pretext of receiving care. In reality, his health has declined markedly, increasing our fear for his life,” he tweeted.

Ali Mushaima is worried about his father’s health. This is the second time the health of Haq Movement Secretary-General, who faces life term imprisonment, deteriorates within 7 months.

“The health condition of my father, Mr. Hasan Mushaima, deteriorated again [at dawn on Tuesday]. He was transferred to the emergency department in the Military Hospital, and was then returned to prison after about 6 hours. He was put on emergency respirator for second time in recent weeks without knowing the real causes of this health deterioration,” Ali Mushaima said via his Twitter account on November 11, 2020.

“My father told me doctors initially suspected a stroke, but couldn’t reach a definitive diagnosis. They promised him to be checked by a cardiologist within days,” he added.