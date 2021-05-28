What are the conditions that a woman can inherit from the ill husband who divorces her and then dies? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi answered a question about the conditions which a woman can inherit from the ill husband who divorces her before dying.

Question: What are the conditions that a woman can inherit from the ill husband who divorces her and then dies?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: If an ill husband divorces his wife and dies in less than 12 lunar months, the ex-wife can inherit from the ex-husband in three conditions:

She has not re-married during this period. Due to the ex-husband’s unwillingness, has not paid him to divorce her; even if she has not given anything to the ex-husband but requested the divorce herself, there is no problem for her to inherit. The ex-husband dies due to the same illness that he was in when divorced his ex-wife. Therefore, if he survives that illness and then dies due to another cause, his ex-wife cannot inherit from him. And if the ex-husband does not recover from that particular illness but dies due to another illness, taking the precaution it is better for the woman to reach settlement with other inheritors.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA