Bashar Al-Assad wins Syrian presidential election

SHAFAQNA- The speaker of the Syrian parliament announced the victory of Bashar Al-Assad with an overwhelming majority of Syrian voters in the Syrian presidential election.

The speaker of the Syrian parliament, Hammouda Youssef Sabbagh, announced at a press conference in the parliament building that Assad had won more than 13,540,000 votes of those who had the right to vote inside and outside Syria. Bashar Al-Assad won 95.1 percent of the vote in Syria and abroad.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Marie, another candidate, received 470,276 votes (3.3) percent of the vote, and Abdullah Salum Abdullah, another candidate, received 213,968 votes (1.5 percent) of the votes cast. 14,239,140 voters participated in the Syrian elections.

Earlier, Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Khaled Al-Rahmoun said that the number of eligible voters was about 18 million 107 thousand Syrians inside and outside the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English