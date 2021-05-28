Syrian people’s happiness after announcement of presidential election results (photos)

SHAFAQNA- A large number of Syrians gathered in various cities and provinces last night to celebrate the official announcement of the results of the presidential election.

Various Syrian cities, especially Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Latakia and other cities in the country, were the scene of popular activities and celebrations of Syrian citizens, during which Syrians, men, women and children raised the Syrian flag and sang the national anthem.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English