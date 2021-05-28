Photos: “Who is Hussain?” team of Zanzibar, Tanzania inaugurate well for needy families in Kizimkazi

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/11-17.jpg 960 720 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-28 18:08:282021-05-28 18:08:28Photos: "Who is Hussain?" team of Zanzibar, Tanzania inaugurate well for needy families in Kizimkazi
Date :Friday, May 28th, 2021 | Time : 18:08 |ID: 215300 | Print
You might also like
Photos: Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen of Karachi help needy families with Ramadhan packages in Malir district
Photos: Islamic education for 200 women during holy Ramadhan at Imam Sadiq (AS) Islamic school in Kigogo,…
Photos: "Who is Hussain?" team donates 660 bags of ration in Ramadhan to remote villages in Zanzibar
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!