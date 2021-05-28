Date :Friday, May 28th, 2021 | Time : 18:08 |ID: 215300 | Print

Photos: “Who is Hussain?” team of Zanzibar, Tanzania inaugurate well for needy families in Kizimkazi

SHAFAQNA-ABNA:“Who is Hussain?” team was in Kizimkazi of Unguja island in Tanzania, last sunday to inaugurate the well for needy families which was sponsored by Brother Ibrahim Nasser in USA.

 

