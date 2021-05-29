Who is the biggest loser?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ servants of Allah (SWT), the one who has better goodwill for himself/herself is more obedient of the Almighty God; and the one who deceives himself/herself more, is the most sinful of the human beings before God. The real loser is the one who deceives himself/herself [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 86.