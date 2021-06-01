Karbala: Quranic courses for women

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The Noble Quran for Women Institute, affiliated to the Department of Islamic and Human Knowledge Affairs at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, announced the opening of three specialized Quran courses for different age groups, under the supervision of a specialized cadre.

Manar Al-Jabouri, head of the institute, said: “These courses complement the approach and plan of the institute in establishing and organizing Quranic activities and events. These courses are the first Quranic activity to be held after the holy month of Ramadhan.”

She added: “The courses were divided according to each age group with a specific curriculum for each of them, as the course of Lady Khadija (peace be upon her) was devoted to the category of adolescent girls from the age of (12-17) years old, and the al-Hamidat course for university students, while the last course is for the other age group”.

Al-Jabouri confirmed: “The courses will be held at the institute’s headquarters in the governorate of Najaf, by following methods of prevention and public health, and they have been reduced to acceptable numbers to contribute to achieving the principle of spacing and preserving the safety of the participants and the staff supervising the courses.”

She concluded: “The institute, in addition to these courses, has other courses that are held electronically, by following special electronic communication platforms, and with various Quranic topics and themes.”