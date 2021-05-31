AQR hits record 70m printed books

Ramazan Ali Izanloo, an official from Astan Quds Razavi’s Scientific and Cultural Organization pointed to the publication of the “Bibliography of Astan Quds Razavi’s Publications from 1305 to 1399” and stated that “from 1926, with the publication of the first three volumes of the Central Library manuscript list, which is the first experience of cataloging manuscripts in modern style in Iran, AQR started its publishing activity.”

He commented that until the victory of the Islamic Revolution, 27 books, 16 of which are inventory list, were published by the Central Library and Malek National Library, which were the only AQR cultural institutions at the time. After Islamic Revolution this establishment has achieved a high position in the field of publishing Islamic sciences and knowledge, and also in the development of the written culture of the country.

He pointed out that the professional and specialized AQR activity in the field of publishing has started since 1984 with the establishment of the Institute of Printing, Islamic Research Foundation, Razavi University of Islamic Sciences and the World Congress of Hazrat Reza (AS).

According to Izanloo, institutions such as the Islamic Research Foundation, Behnashr (Astan Quds Razavi’s Publishing Institute), Youth Institute, Printing and Publishing Institute, Institute of Artistic Creations, Deputy Office for Islamic Ideology Dissemination, Imam Reza (AS) University, Razavi University of Islamic Sciences, AQR Libraries, Museums and Documents Organization, Malek National Library and Museum, Razavi Cultural Foundation and Holy Quran Center are engaged in publishing AQR books.

“Religious issues as well as children and adolescents’ areas have been the most published works during the 95 years of AQR’s history of book printing,” he noted.