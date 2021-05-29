Malaysia to launch Palestine support fund

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said Kuala Laumpur plans to launch a fund for supporting the Palestinian nation.

It will be created by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in cooperation with a number of non-governmental organizations, he said, Shorouk News reported.

The fund will provide assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, he added, urging all Malaysian people to contribute to the plan in solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin spoke with UN Secretary General António Guterres about different issues including the developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime’s attacks on Palestinian civilians.

The two sides condemned the Israelis’ attacks and underlined the need for an end to humanitarian catastrophe created by the Tel Aviv regime in Palestine.Also, Yaseen reiterated Malaysia’s stance on the need for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine.