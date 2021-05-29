Date :Saturday, May 29th, 2021 | Time : 19:28 |ID: 215359 | Print

Malaysia to launch Palestine support fund

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said Kuala Laumpur plans to launch a fund for supporting the Palestinian nation.

It will be created by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in cooperation with a number of non-governmental organizations, he said, Shorouk News reported.

The fund will provide assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, he added, urging all Malaysian people to contribute to the plan in solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

On Friday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin spoke with UN Secretary General António Guterres about different issues including the developments in Palestine and the Zionist regime’s attacks on Palestinian civilians.

The two sides condemned the Israelis’ attacks and underlined the need for an end to humanitarian catastrophe created by the Tel Aviv regime in Palestine.Also, Yaseen reiterated Malaysia’s stance on the need for an end to Israeli occupation of Palestine.

You might also like
Occupied Jerusalem’s Islamic Cemetery in danger of demolition
UN warned on The well-being of two million people in Gaza
UAE-Israel normalization historic idiocy, doomed to fail: IRGC
Gaza, al-Aqsa Intifada, Israel Gaza: Palestinians mark 19 years since al-Aqsa Intifada+ Video
Video: The inside of the Ibrahimi mosque in Al-Khalil, Palestine
Zakat Can Be Used To Fight COVID-19 : Palestinian Scholar
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *