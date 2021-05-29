Islamic Center of England holds contest for kids on Imam Khomeini’s (RA) character

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of England has organized a competition for children on the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The center announced that the competition has been held in cooperation with AIM group in London.The competition is for children under the age of 12 years and features the characteristics of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The participants are required to record a video file introducing Imam Khomeini (RA) in 30 seconds.Ten top participants will be awarded by the center in a ceremony to be held on June 3.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.