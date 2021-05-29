https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/168846394.jpg 960 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-29 19:59:572021-05-29 19:59:57Iran donates 300 Oxygen Concentrators to India
Iran donates 300 Oxygen Concentrators to India
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: In a humanitarian gesture, Iran on Friday sent a batch of the medical equipment containing 300 oxygen concentrators to India.
According to Iran’s Embassy in New Delhi, 300 Oxygen concentrators were donated by Iran’s Astan Quds Razavi to India in solidarity with India’s fight against COVID-19, which reached New Delhi on Friday evening.
Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni said on Friday night that despite the most strict sanctions, the Islamic Republic of Iran has reached a very high-quality stage in producing high-tech medical supplies, and has sent a batch of the medical equipment containing 300 oxygen concentrators with extraordinary quality to India.
