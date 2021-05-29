Epic Iran Exhibition opens in London

The ” Epic Iran ” Exhibition opened on Thursday in The Victoria and Albert Museum in London.The Victoria and Albert Museum in London hosts the exhibition of Iranian art, design, and culture.Organizers say the sections are expected to transport visitors to “a city, complete with gatehouse, gardens, palace, and library”.

The first section introduces the “Land of Iran” with striking imagery of the country’s dramatic and varied landscapes – all of which have shaped the country’s social, economic, and political history.

Some sections feature objects decorated with recurring animal and nature motifs, and figurines and items from everyday life, including earrings and belt fragments, which were made from 3200 BC to the Achaemenid era (c.550 – 330 BC).

The fourth section, “Last of the Ancient Empires”, covers a period of dynastic change with Alexander the Great overthrew the Persian Empire in 331 BC. This section showcases Parthian and Sassanid sculpture, stone reliefs, gold and silverware, coins, as well as Zoroastrian iconography.