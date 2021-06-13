Online course of memorizing Quran in Holy Mosque

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Guidance Department announced the opening of registrations for the intensive summer course of memorizing the Quran. The courses will be held online and are provided by the Holy Mosque.

Ghazi Ibn Fahd Al-Zabyani, the director of the General Directorate of the Mushafs of the Holy Mosque, said in this regard: “The summer course of memorizing the Quran by the Holy Mosque will be held from 19 Shawwal (10 June) to 23 Dhiqaadah (12 July).” He also explained that the courses will be held in the afternoons, from 4 pm to 8 pm.

“This course is a part of the mission of the two holy shrines to spread the religion of Islam and the principles of moderation and peace,” he said, addressing that this is the second consecutive year the course is held online.

Registration for the course is possible through the following link:

https://cutt.us/Mkhef

