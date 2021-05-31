EU sanctions against Syria extended for another year

SHAFAQNA- The Council of the European Union (EU) has announced a one-year extension of EU sanctions against Syria. These sanctions regard more than 350 individuals and entities.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting the Arabic section of the Turkish Anatolian News Agency (AA), a statement was issued on Thursday 27th of May, announcing that the EU’s sanctions against the ruling regime in Syria have been extended for another year, until June 1, 2022.

The Council of the European Union (EU) said in a statement that the list of sanctions against Syria now includes 283 people whose assets have been frozen in EU member states. These measures are taken because the EU finds them involved in the crackdown on civilians in Syria. In addition to their assets being frozen in the EU member countries, these 283 people are also not allowed to enter these countries. The names of five people who were previously on this list have been eliminated because they have passed away.

The statement also said that EU sanctions against Syria are subjected to 70 entities. The sanctions consist of asset freezing. The Central Bank of Syria can be found amongst these 70 entities.

The Council of the European Union further claims that the EU sanctions against Syria are designed in a way to avoid any impact on humanitarian aids to Syria. As a result, these sanctions do not affect the supply of food, medicine, and medical equipment to the country.

EU sanctions against the ruling regime in Syria have been in place since December 2011. They include investment restrictions, a ban on the export of technical equipment and technology that could be used to put pressure on the Syrian people, and a ban on Oil trade.

