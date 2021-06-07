Malaysia Establishes Palestine Support Fund

SHAFAQNA- The Minister of Islamic Affairs of Malaysia announced the decision of the government of this country to establish a fund to support the Palestinian people. “The Malaysian Islamic Development Center (JAKIM) is working with a number of non-governmental organizations to establish a fund to support Palestine in order to show solidarity with the Palestinian people” said Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, Malaysia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs.

“This aid will reach the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and we call on all Malaysians to participate in this fund to help the Palestinian people,” he added. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday about developments in Palestine and the Israeili regime’s aggression against Palestinian civilians, as well as the conflict in Myanmar.

Yassin said in this telephone conversation with the UN Secretary-General that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) could help resolve the crisis in Myanmar. During their talk, the two sides also condemned the Israeli army’s attacks on Palestinian citizens and stressed the need to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Palestine as soon as possible.

The Malaysian Prime Minister stressed his country’s demand for an immediate end to the occupation of Palestine and the formation of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders of the capital Jerusalem, saying that Malaysia’s position on the issue would not change.

