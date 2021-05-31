https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/156005c5baf40ff51a327f1c34f2975b_472.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-31 07:59:272021-05-31 08:01:09Photos: Gaza Youth's Campaign to clear war-torn streets
Photos: Gaza Youth’s Campaign to clear war-torn streets
SHAFAQNA- After the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a campaign has been launched to clear the streets of this war-torn area. The campaign was formed under the slogan “We will rebuild” with the participation of about a thousand people from different social classes. There is a lot of debris left in the Gaza Strip, which was targeted by Israeli airstrikes for 11 days.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Qatar provides $500 million for Gaza’s reconstruction
The People of Palestine Have Been Terrorized
King of Jordan emphasizes need for a ceasefire in Gaza to activate political process
Irish parliament put expulsion of Israeli Ambassador from this country to a vote
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!