Date :Monday, May 31st, 2021 | Time : 07:59 |ID: 215385 | Print

Photos: Gaza Youth’s Campaign to clear war-torn streets

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- After the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, a campaign has been launched to clear the streets of this war-torn area. The campaign was formed under the slogan “We will rebuild” with the participation of about a thousand people from different social classes. There is a lot of debris left in the Gaza Strip, which was targeted by Israeli airstrikes for 11 days.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Qatar provides $500 million for Gaza’s reconstruction

The People of Palestine Have Been Terrorized

King of Jordan emphasizes need for a ceasefire in Gaza to activate political process

Irish parliament put expulsion of Israeli Ambassador from this country to a vote

You might also like
Quran classes reopen in Gaza Strip
A Palestinian teenage boy killed by Israeli forces in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas: There will be no election without Quds
Latest statistics of civilian casualties in Gaza: 103 martyrs including 27 children
Latest news from Gaza war: Intensification of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza/182 martyrs and more than 1,200 wounded
Israel launches strikes on Gaza for 4th straight night
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *