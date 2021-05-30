Who can really enjoy acts of worship?

SHAFAQNA – If we want to enjoy our acts of worship, must strictly avoid Haram earnings (Haram wealth and property). The one, who does not use/eat anything except Halal and does not think about anything except Halal, certainly enjoys acts of worship. Like the person who catches cold and his/her nose is blocked, does not enjoy pleasant smell and the weak and dim eyes cannot enjoy seeing beautiful scenery. The sinful person also cannot enjoy acts of worship. Only transparent and flourishing nature/character enjoys acts of worship [1].

[1] Nasim-e-Andisheh, Datar-e-Awwal, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Page 139.