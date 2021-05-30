Iraq grants Palestinians citizenship rights except rights of citizenship

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi parliament has granted Palestinians living in the country citizenship rights other than rights of citizenship.

This law treats Palestinians who have lived in Iraq for 10 years as rights and duties as an Iraqi citizen.

Although this law gives Palestinians all the rights of an Iraqi citizen, they are exempt from Iraqi citizenship and participation in elections, candidacy and voting in order to preserve the right of Palestinians to return to their homeland.

There are reportedly about 3,500 Palestinians living in Iraq, based in Baghdad and the Iraqi Kurdish region.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English