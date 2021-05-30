Bashar Al-Jaafari: Damascus has become center of diplomacy in Arab world

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Bashar al-Jaafari said in a statement that the presidential election was a declaration of victory for Syria and a defeat for the enemy.

Welcoming a Russian media and science delegation led by Russian orientalist Boris Dolgov, Bashar al-Jaafari said the Western world had gone the wrong way by imposing its election standards and that no country would accept such an imposition.

He described the vote for Bashar al-Assad in the city of Douma in Damascus province, once the main center of terrorist activity, as a victory for Syria, and said that all regional and global action against Syria has now been significantly reduced. In this regard, he used the term “They got off their high horse.”

Bashar al-Jaafari also stressed that Damascus has now become the center of diplomatic activities in the Arab world, and after 10 years, the war against Syria has led the Security Council to adopt 11 resolutions on the fight against terrorism.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English