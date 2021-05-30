https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/1-24.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-05-30 17:19:082021-05-30 17:19:08Photos: Massive protest rally in support of Palestinian people in front of Lincoln Memorial Monument in Washington
Photos: Massive protest rally in support of Palestinian people in front of Lincoln Memorial Monument in Washington
SHAFAQNA-ABNA: More than one hundred pro-Palestinian groups across the US – including Islamic, Palestinian, Arab and human rights groups – sponsored the massive protest march on Saturday. It began at the Lincoln Memorial Monument near the US State Department and concluded near the US Congress, which had been blocked off by fences and barbed wire since the violent January 6 attack on the legislative compound by pro-Trump supporters.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!