Anti-Netanyahu protest held in Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Tel Aviv was the scene of protest against the regime’s Prime Minister Netanyahu.

The possibility of forming a coalition cabinet by Netanyahu’s opposition parties was welcomed by a large number of Israeli residing in Tel Aviv who have previously protested against financial scandal of the regime’s Benyamin Netanyahu.

The so-called “Black Flag” Movement, in which Israeli were holding massive demonstrations on Saturday nights to protest the financial scandal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, took to the streets of Tel Aviv in support of the formation of a cabinet by opposition coalition parties, ‘Jerusalem Post’ reported.

Some Israeli media outlets have speculated that Naftali Bennett, the leader of Yamina Party, will announce the formation of a new Israeli coalition cabinet by the end of the day.

Earlier, israeli sources reported that Netanyahu’s two rival parties had agreed to form a coalition cabinet. According to the report, Bennett and Yair Lapid, the leader of ‘Yesh Atid’ Party, have agreed to form a coalition cabinet.

According to the survey, Netanyahu’s popularity rating, which is plummeted in corruption cases, follows the defeat of Israeli aggressors against Palestinian resistance forces and a ceasefire at the end of the 12-day war in Gaza.

