Seminar to mark demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) in London

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A seminar titled “Imam Khomeini (RA) as an Ideal Jurist” is planned to be held by the Islamic Center of England on the 32nd demise anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The center said Muslim and Christian intellectuals from Germany, Britain and Iran have been invited to participate at the program. It will be organized virtually and in-person on June 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. GMT.

Ayatollah Mahdi Hadavi Tehrani from Iran, Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Hashem Mousavi, head of the center, Mohammad Rezvan, Christian scholar from England, Hamid Algar from Germany and Ms. Batoul Subeiti from England will deliver speeches in the seminar.

Those willing to attend the program can refer to https://ic-el.uk/events/a-seminar-on-the-32nd-anniversary-of-the-passing-away-of-imam-khomeinis-r-a/.