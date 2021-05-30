Saudi Arabia: 40% of population has taken one vaccine shot

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Ministry of Health has confirmed that 40% of its population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of vaccination.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Preventive Health and Consultant in Contagious Diseases Abdullah Asiri said on his Twitter account: “40 out of every 100 people in the Kingdom have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to date.”

The Ministry said previously stated that more than 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered across 587 sites to date.

The Ministry of Health asked to register in the “My Health” program to get the vaccine.

Saudi Arabia has also worked hard to spread vaccinations to the people by banning Hajj, traveling abroad and entering universities and shopping malls.

Saudi Arabia is also working to accelerate global vaccination efforts as it seeks to revive tourism and host sporting and recreational events, which form the cornerstone of the 2030 Vision Plan to diversify the economy.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.