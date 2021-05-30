Pope to meet with with Lebanese Christian leaders

SHAFAQNA- In words following Sunday’s Angelus, Pope Francis said that he would meet leaders of Christian communities from Lebanon on 1 July to discuss the country’s worst crisis since its civil war that ended in 1990.

He told pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square that the meeting in the Vatican on Tuesday would be a “day of reflection on the worrying situation in the country”. Francis has urged the international community to help Lebanon get back on its feet.He said on Sunday that the meeting with Lebanon’s Christian leaders would be an opportunity to “pray together for the gift of peace and stability”, Reuters reported.

Lebanon’s three main Christian denominations are Maronite Catholics, Eastern Orthodox and Melchite Catholics. There are a number of other smaller Protestant, Orthodox and Catholic denominations. The Vatican did not say which would be represented at the Vatican meeting.

