A European country seeking to revive relations with Syria

SHAFAQNA- EU countries have gradually begun to revive their relations with Syria, the Syrian Bar Association announced.

The Syrian Bar Association said in a statement that it had signed a contract with the Cypriot embassy’s ambassador to Syria to rent a new property for the embassy in Damascus.

The statement added that the lease agreement was signed by the Syrian Bar Association on behalf of Al-Fares Fars, Head of Lawyers and the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus, and by the Cypriot Chargé d’Affaires to resume diplomatic activity in Syria.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English